US security guard shot dead after enforcing mask rule

MICHIGAN : A security guard in the US was shot dead after he prevented a child without a mask from entering a store.

Mr Calvin Munerlyn's act to protect the staff and customers set off a chain of events that led to his death.

Soon after the 43-year-old stopped the little girl outside the Family Dollar store in Flint, Michigan, an argument ensued between him and the child's mother, Mrs Sharmel Lashe Teague, 45.

Genesee County prosecutor David Leyton said at a press conference that she yelled at him, spat on him and drove off.

About 20 minutes later, her husband, Mr Larry Edward Teague, 44, and son, Mr Ramonyea Travon Bishop, 23, arrived at the store and confronted Mr Munerlyn, The Washington Post reported.

Mr Bishop then pulled out a gun and shot Mr Munerlyn, Mr Leyton said.

"One of the males started yelling at Munerlyn about disrespecting his wife," Mr Leyton said.

"The other male then walks up to Munerlyn and shoots Munerlyn. Both males then exit the store."

Prosecutors on Monday issued felony warrants for both men - who were on the run - on murder and weapons charges, reported The New York Post.

Mrs Teague, 45, is in custody and will also be charged.

"From all indications, Mr Munerlyn was simply doing his job in upholding the Governor's executive order related to the Covid-19 pandemic for the safety of store employees and customers," Mr Leyton said.

COVERINGS

In Michigan, people are required to wear face coverings in grocery stores. Stores can refuse service to anyone who is not wearing a mask, CNN reported.

"We simply can't devolve into an 'us versus them' mentality," Mr Leyton said.

"We need to make a commitment as a community to do the things necessary to allow us to stay healthy and turn a page on this crisis together. Not for ourselves but for Calvin Munerlyn, who lost his life needlessly and senselessly."

He was a husband and father of eight, The Washington Post reported.

Mr Munerlyn's mother told MLive.com that she wants justice for her son.

"They didn't have to take my baby. All you people just have to do is listen to the law, listen to the governor. Just stay home," she said.

"All my baby was doing was his job working and doing his job."