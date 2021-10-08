US Senate Democrats, Republicans reach temporary deal to avert crisis

Mr Mitch McConnell proposed a temporary debt limit increase that would not be blocked by his party.

WASHINGTON : US Senate leaders have agreed to raise the Treasury Department's borrowing authority until early December, averting a potential debt default later this month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced yesterday.

"We have reached agreement to extend the debt ceiling through early December and it's our hope we can get this done as soon as today," Mr Schumer said, referring to a vote on passage of the legislation.

Democrats had been trying to pass legislation that would have raised the debt limit through the end of next year but Republicans blocked that effort.

If the new deal passes, Congress would have several weeks to attempt to agree on either a longer-term debt limit increase or another stop-gap measure.

In December, Congress also faces a deadline for funding the government. And Democrats want to pass two massive spending bills that make up much of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda in the coming weeks, including a multi-trillion-dollar social policy package and a US$1 trillion (S$1.3 trillion) bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Without congressional action to raise the US$28.4 trillion debt limit, the Treasury Department has forecast that it will run out of ways to pay all of its bills by Oct 18.

On Wednesday, a breakthrough came when Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell proposed a temporary debt limit increase that would not be blocked by members of his party.

That offer triggered hours of behind-the-scenes negotiations between the two sides, late into Wednesday night.

Mr Schumer did not say whether the temporary debt limit increase would be pegged to a specific dollar amount or merely a specific date.

But while Democrats were going along with a two-month extension of the higher borrowing cap, they showed little interest in another demand from Mr McConnell: that they use the intervening weeks to pass a longer-debt ceiling extension through a complex process called reconciliation.

Several Democrats said this would be too complicated and risky.