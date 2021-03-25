US shooter's family saw him fiddling with gun days before massacre

BOULDER, COLORADO : Two days before the massacre, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa armed himself with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle and a handgun and donned a tactical vest. He sat home fiddling with the gun, the police said.

The sight alarmed his family. The gun did not look like a rifle featured in old Western movies, Alissa's sister-in-law told the police in an arrest affidavit. Rather, it looked "like a machine gun," she said. The family took it away, upset he was playing with a gun in the house.

On Monday, the 21-year-old man stormed a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder and killed 10 people with a spray of bullets.

Little is known about Alissa or what motivated him to open fire in the store. The 10 victims ranged in age, from 20 to 65, and included Mr Eric Talley, an 11-year veteran of the Boulder police force.

The court affidavit stated Alissa had purchased a Ruger AR-556 semi-automatic pistol - a weapon that resembles a semi-automatic rifle and has a 30-round capacity - on March 16, six days before the shooting.

His sister-in-law, whose name was redacted from the court document, told investigators that she believed the gun his family had taken away was back in Alissa's room as of Monday night.

Alissa, a naturalised US citizen from Syria who graduated from Arvada West High School in 2018, has had at least two previous run-ins with the law, according to an Arvada Police Department spokesman.

There were criminal reports for a third-degree assault in 2017 and for criminal mischief in 2018, the department said.

The police department has not released records outlining the outcomes of those cases.

BROTHER

Mr Ali Aliwi Alissa, the suspect's 34-year-old brother, told The Daily Beast that Alissa was antisocial and paranoid, and had talked at times in high school about "being chased" or said someone was looking for him.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden on Tuesday called for a US ban on assault weapons.

Addressing a nation long traumatised by gun massacres in schools, nightclubs, movie theatres and other public spaces, Mr Biden said he did not "need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common-sense steps that will save lives in the future and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act".

"We can ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines in this country once again," said Mr Biden, recalling that Congress previously overcame its divisions to pass a 10-year ban on such weapons back in 1994. "This is not and should not be a partisan issue. This is an American issue. It will save lives. American lives. And we have to act."

Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the White House was "considering a range of levers, including working through legislation" to address gun safety and violence.

Former president Barack Obama said "we should be able to buy groceries without fear... But in America, we can't".

It is "long past time" for politicians to act, he added.