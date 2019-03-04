US, South Korea to end key joint military exercises

North Korea has always condemned the military drills, as carried out here by South Korean marines, as provocative rehearsals for invasion.

SEOUL The US and South Korea said yesterday they will end their annual large-scale joint military exercises as Washington pursues efforts to improve ties with North Korea.

The decision comes days after the conclusion of US President Donald Trump's second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, which ended without a formal agreement but with both sides suggesting they would keep talking.

Mr Trump has ruled out withdrawing any of the 28,500 US forces based in South Korea to defend it from its nuclear-armed neighbour, which invaded in 1950.

Any such drawdown would face strong pushback from the US Congress and Japan, whose conservative government is deeply wary of North Korea's intentions.

But Mr Trump has complained repeatedly over the cost of the military drills, which Pyongyang has always condemned as provocative rehearsals for invasion.

During a Saturday phone call between South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong Doo and his US counterpart Patrick Shanahan, "both sides decided to conclude the Key Resolve and Foal Eagle series of exercises", said a Pentagon statement.

Foal Eagle is the biggest of the regular joint exercises held by the allies and has always infuriated Pyongyang.It is accompanied by Key Resolve - which usually begins in March - a computer-simulated war game conducted by military commanders.