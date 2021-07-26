US to stress need for conflict ‘guardrails’ in talks with China today

WASHINGTON/BEIJING: US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will tell China in upcoming talks that while Washington welcomes competition, there needs to be a level playing field and guardrails to ensure ties do not veer into conflict, US officials said .

Officials, briefing reporters on Saturday ahead of Ms Sherman's talks in Tianjin with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi today, said the world's two largest economies needed responsible ways to manage competition.

A senior US official said: "The US wants to ensure that there are guardrails and parameters in place to responsibly manage the relationship."

But Mr Wang warned that China did not accept the US taking a "superior" position in the relationship.