US to stress need for conflict ‘guardrails’ in talks with China today
WASHINGTON/BEIJING: US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will tell China in upcoming talks that while Washington welcomes competition, there needs to be a level playing field and guardrails to ensure ties do not veer into conflict, US officials said .
Officials, briefing reporters on Saturday ahead of Ms Sherman's talks in Tianjin with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi today, said the world's two largest economies needed responsible ways to manage competition.
A senior US official said: "The US wants to ensure that there are guardrails and parameters in place to responsibly manage the relationship."
But Mr Wang warned that China did not accept the US taking a "superior" position in the relationship.
"If the US has not learnt how to deal with other countries on an equal footing, then we have the responsibility to work with the international community to teach the United States this lesson," he said. - REUTERS
