US synagogue's 20 minutes of terror

PITTSBURGH Gunman Robert Bowers needed only 20 minutes to sow terror at the Tree of Life synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh, where congregants had gathered for Shabbat services marking a day of rest.

Shortly before 10am on Saturday, the 46-year-old Bowers - who had penned virulent anti-Semitic messages on social networks - burst into the synagogue, armed with an assault rifle and three handguns.

Mr Stephen Weiss, a member of the congregation , told the Tribune-Review newspaper he heard dozens of shots coming from the front lobby.

"We had services going on in the chapel when we heard a noise in the lobby area," he said. "I recognised it as gunshots."

The congregants were scattered throughout the synagogue located in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood that is the heart of Jewish life in greater Pittsburgh.

Bowers entered a room where a baby-naming ceremony was taking place. He rained bullets, killing 11 people, all adults.

As he attempted to escape, he found himself face to face with a uniformed officer calling for reinforcement. He barricaded himself on third floor and was taken into custody after a shoot-out with police.