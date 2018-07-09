US top diplomat Pompeo brushes off N. Korea's ‘gangster’ claim

TOKYO US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo brushed off North Korean accusations of "gangster-like" diplomacy during negotiations in Pyongyang, saying yesterday he will pursue denuclearisation talks after meeting his Japanese and South Korean counterparts.

There was still a lot of work to do, Mr Pompeo said in Tokyo, but he was confident North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would stick to a commitment to abandon nuclear weapons that he made during a summit with US President Donald Trump in Singapore last month.

Mr Pompeo's meeting with Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs Taro Kono and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha followed two days of talks in Pyongyang that ended on Saturday.

"When we spoke to them about denuclearisation, they did not push back," Mr Pompeo told a news conference. "The road ahead will be difficult and challenging and we know that critics will try to minimise the work that we have achieved."

He spoke after North Korea said the two days of talks with him "brought us in a dangerous situation where we may be shaken in our unshakeable will for denuclearisation, rather than consolidating trust between the DPRK and the US".

The statement, which referred to the North's official name, was carried by the official KCNA news agency on Saturday.

The comments are a reminder of the difficulties that previous US administrations have had negotiating with the North and suggest that it may not agree to any rapid denuclearisation.

Leaked US intelligence findings have concluded that North Korea does not intend to give up its nuclear programme completely.

Mr Pompeo said he did not meet Mr Kim on his latest visit to Pyongyang, as he had done twice before.

Dr Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, tweeted there was a danger of military action because Mr Trump might claim he had tried diplomacy but was betrayed by Mr Kim. "But a rushed summit and demands that NK denuclearise in short order or else is not a serious test of diplomacy."

Mr Kono of Japan thanked Mr Pompeo and said the three had reaffirmed a commitment to keeping sanctions on North Korea until it abandoned nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles of all ranges.

Ms Kang of South Korea also lauded Mr Pompeo and said her country did not believe the US had weakened its demands on Pyongyang.

"Secretary Pompeo's visit to Pyongyang this time has taken the first steps," she said.