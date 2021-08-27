US V-P Harris ends Asia tour with fresh and final jab at China

Ms Kamala Harris insisted that the US was not seeking conflict with Beijing but would "stay committed to our partners" on issues such as the South China Sea.

HANOI : US Vice-President Kamala Harris launched a new broadside against China as she ended her South-east Asian tour in Hanoi yesterday, warning the United States would continue to push back against Beijing's claims in disputed Asian waters.

The comments came on the final day of a regional trip in which Washington has sought to reset relations in Asia after the turbulent Donald Trump years and stress its commitment to South-east Asian allies.

During the trip, Ms Harris had already accused Beijing twice of bullying its neighbours in the resource-rich South China Sea - and yesterday she again took aim at the Asian giant.

"We're going to speak up when there are actions that Beijing takes that threaten the rules-based international order... such as activity in the South China Sea," Ms Harris said. "Freedom of navigation... is a vital issue for this region."

Ms Harris insisted yesterday that the US did "not seek conflict" with Beijing, but it would "do what we can to make sure we stay committed to our partners" on issues such as the South China Sea.

Her arrival in Vietnam was delayed on Tuesday by what US officials called an "anomalous health incident" in Hanoi, an apparent reference to the so-called "Havana syndrome" which has afflicted US diplomats in several countries.

It is not clear what causes the syndrome, leading to unproven allegations that Russians or others have used high-intensity electronic devices to physically harm US diplomats.