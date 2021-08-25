US V-P's trip to Vietnam delayed over ‘health incident’ in Hanoi

Ms Kamala Harris' flight to Hanoi was delayed for three hours.

HANOI A trip to Vietnam by US Vice-President Kamala Harris was delayed yesterday following an unexplained health incident in Hanoi, the US embassy in Vietnam's capital said.

Ms Harris, who was in Singapore on a three-day trip, was due to fly to Hanoi late yesterday, but was unexpectedly delayed for three hours due to an "anomalous health incident".

"Anomalous health incident" is a term the US government often uses to describe Havana Syndrome, a condition with symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, migraines and memory lapses, so named because it was first reported by US officials based in the US embassy in Cuba in 2016.

"The Vice-President's office was made aware of a report of a recent possible anomalous health incident in Hanoi, Vietnam," the US Embassy said.

"After careful assessment, the decision was made to continue with the Vice-President's trip," it said, without elaborating. A spokesman for Ms Harris declined to comment.

A US National Academy of Sciences panel in December found that a plausible theory is that "directed energy" beams caused the syndrome, CIA Director William Burns said.

There is a "very strong possibility" that the syndrome is intentionally caused, he said.

Meanwhile, earlier yesterday in Singapore, Ms Harris accused China of intimidation in Asian waters.

She said: "We know that Beijing continues to coerce, to intimidate and to make claims to the vast majority of the South China Sea."