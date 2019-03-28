US wants astronauts back on moon by 2024, instead of 2028

US Vice-President Mike Pence in Huntsville, Alabama, where American launchers have been built since the 1960s.

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's administration announced on Tuesday that it was speeding up plans to send US astronauts back to the Moon, from 2028 to 2024, calling for a "spark of urgency" to prevail over delays that have plagued the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (Nasa) plans.

"It is the stated policy of this administration and the United States to return American astronauts to the Moon, within the next five years," Vice-President Mike Pence vowed in a speech in Huntsville, Alabama.

"Let me be clear, the first woman and the next man on the Moon will both be American astronauts launched by American rockets from American soil," he said, echoing previous declarations by Nasa chief Jim Bridenstine that a woman could be the next human to set foot on the Moon.