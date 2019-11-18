US woman left ‘heartbroken’ after alleged affair with UK PM

A demonstrator wears a placard with a picture of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri.

LONDON: A United States businesswoman at the centre of controversy over whether Boris Johnson showed her inappropriate favouritism amid an alleged affair said yesterday she had been left "heartbroken" and "humiliated" by the British Prime Minister.

Ms Jennifer Arcuri, who is accused of getting privileged access to foreign trade jaunts and grants when Mr Johnson was London mayor, told Britain's ITV he was treating her like "some fleeting one-night stand".

The technology entrepreneur said the British Premier, now campaigning for re-election, had rebuffed her requests "for advice" after the scandal erupted in September.

"I'm terribly heartbroken by the way that you have cast me aside like I am some gremlin," Ms Arcuri, addressing Mr Johnson directly, told ITV's Exposure programme, according to excerpts given to the Press Association ahead of its broadcast yesterday.

"I don't understand why you've blocked me and ignored me as if I was some fleeting one-night stand or some girl that you picked up at a bar because I wasn't - and you know that," she added.

"I felt so disgusted and humiliated that I was told bigger things are at stake, never mind you."

Mr Johnson, who was London mayor from 2008 to 2016, is battling for a five-year term in Downing Street in next month's general election.

The show alleges the pair had an affair for more than four years, though Ms Arcuri refused to confirm this.

Mr Johnson, 55, was married at the time of the alleged affair but has since left his wife, following a romance with a former Conservative party spin doctor Carrie Symonds.

The pair now live together in Downing Street.

He has previously said he did not have the kind of relationship with Ms Arcuri that required him to notify watchdogs of a potential conflict of interest.

Ms Arcuri was reportedly given £126,000 (S$221,250) in public money and privileged access to three foreign trade missions led by Mr Johnson.