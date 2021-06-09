Usage of ICU beds in Malaysia exceeds 100%: Health chief
PUTRAJAYA : Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah has warned Malaysians not to get complacent as the pandemic situation is still serious.
He said: "The usage of beds at intensive care units (ICUs) has increased from 96 per cent on May 24 to 104 per cent on June 6.
"The usage of more than 100 per cent ICU beds is a worrying situation as not all patients who require critical care can be admitted to ICUs. Hospitals are also seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases that are in category 4 and 5."
These cases take a longer time to recover: Category 4 covers symptomatic patients with lung infection needing oxygen supply while category 5 involves critical patients with multiple organ complications.
Malaysia recorded 5, 566 new cases yesterday, taking the tally to 627,652. There were 76 deaths, taking the toll to 3,536. - THE STAR
