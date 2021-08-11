Vaccinated Malaysians returning to country can quarantine at home

JOHOR BARU: Fully vaccinated Malaysians in Singapore are elated by the news that starting yesterday, they can quarantine at home when they return instead of spending two weeks at a hotel.

While describing the move as timely, some are hoping for Singapore to reciprocate by reducing its two-week compulsory quarantine period.

Technician Iskandar Mat Jusoh, 37, who has received both vaccination shots, said the announcement by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin would benefit many Malaysians who were hoping to return home from Singapore.

"This will not just save money but will also allow people to have a longer reunion with their families," he said.

Mr Iskandar, who last met his wife and 10-year-old son in person last year, said he would have to fork out more than $2,000 for quarantine charges when he returns to Singapore.

Project manager Danny Tay, 43, said the latest announcement was something many were looking forward to, especially those who had not seen their families since the border closure in March last year.

"This will also help ease the financial burden of those who have lost their jobs in Singapore and want to return home," he said, adding that he would wait a while longer for the cases in Malaysia to dip before returning home.