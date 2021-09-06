Vaccination certs to be verified by authorities on entering Malaysia

JOHOR BARU: All travellers entering Malaysia - including citizens - must verify their Covid-19 vaccination certificates with the authorities, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Adham Baba yesterday.

"Malaysians who have been inoculated in foreign countries such as Singapore have to go to the nearest district health office to state that their vaccination has been completed overseas," said Dr Adham.

He said the office will then forward the information to the state Health Department to process and verify the vaccination certificates issued by the foreign countries.

After that, the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre will be notified to issue a Malaysian certificate through the MySejahtera app, Dr Adham said after a working visit to the Mount Austin vaccination centre in Johor.

He added that incorporating a foreign Covid-19 vaccine certification into the MySejahtera app was one of the improvements made to the system, apart from the introduction of a check-out button to facilitate the contact tracing process.

"Regardless of whether they are Malaysians or foreigners, the important thing is we want to confirm whether or not the vaccination certificate given abroad is genuine," said Dr Adham.

"It is also for us to know the type of vaccines they received."

He added that vaccination certificates would be checked and certified by health workers at Malaysia's international gateways for travellers who are entering the country.

Meanwhile, new Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the ministry's immediate target in controlling the pandemic was to bring down the number of hospitalisations and deaths over the next three months.

100-DAY TARGET

"Our aim in the next 100 days is for the national number of Covid-19 ICU (intensive care unit) bed occupancy to be less than 70 per cent.

"For non-ICU hospital beds, we want it to be reduced to below 50 per cent.

"There are some states such as Kedah and Sabah where there is a shortage of ICU beds. In 100 days, we will ensure that no states will suffer from... shortage.

"For states that are in need of (bumping up) ICU capacity, we will send field units.

"We will also ensure that all health facilities are 100 per cent equipped with oxygen cylinders. No shortage within the 100 days," said Mr Khairy.

Currently, ICU bed usage rate in the country is 89 per cent.

Mr Khairysaid the ministry's Covid-19 focus will shift from case numbers to reducing deaths and critical cases.

"Obviously, we want to make sure cases are reduced. But it is difficult to make a projection, especially with the emergence of new variants.

"So we have to focus on the 'outcome' of Covid-19. For example, some countries are reporting a high number of cases, but in terms of outcome, such as deaths and ICU figures, they are low.

" I want to focus on that," added Mr Khairy.