Vaccines cut English household virus transmission by up to half: Study

LONDON: Covid-19 vaccines deployed in England can cut transmission in households by up to half, data from Public Health England (PHE) showed yesterday, in addition to the protection the shots offer against symptomatic infection.

The research offers insight on one of the big unknowns over Covid-19 vaccinations - the extent to which they prevent transmission of the coronavirus.

"We already know vaccines save lives and this study is the most comprehensive real-world data showing they also cut transmission," Health Minister Matt Hancock said.

New research showed people who became infected three weeks after receiving one dose of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine were between 38 per cent and 49 per cent less likely to pass it on to household contacts compared with those who were unvaccinated.

The shots also stop a person developing a symptomatic infection to start with, reducing risk by around 60 per cent to 65 per cent from four weeks after one dose of either vaccine.

"While these findings are very encouraging, even if you have been vaccinated, it is really important you continue to act like you have the virus," said head of immunisation at PHE Mary Ramsay.