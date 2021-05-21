Vaccines stop variants but overseas travel still not safe: WHO

COPENHAGEN: Progress against the coronavirus pandemic remains "fragile" and international travel should be avoided, a World Health Organisation (WHO) director warned yesterday, while stressing that authorised vaccines do work against variants of concern.

"Right now, in the face of a continued threat and new uncertainty, we need to continue to exercise caution, and rethink or avoid international travel," WHO's European director Hans Kluge said, before adding that "pockets of increasing transmission" on the continent could quickly spread.

The variant that first emerged in India, which might be more transmissible, has now been identified in at least 26 of the 53 countries in the WHO Europe region, Dr Kluge said. But he said authorised vaccines are effective against the new strain.

"All Covid-19 virus variants that have emerged so far do respond to the available, approved vaccines," Dr Kluge said, adding that all Covid-19 variants can be controlled with the same public health and social measures used until now.

Variants are "not in themselves dangerous, but they can be if they change the behaviour of the virus", the WHO said on its website, adding that further lockdowns might become necessary to stop a new strain .

So far, only 23 per cent of people in the WHO Europe region have received a vaccine dose, with just 11 percent having had two doses, Dr Kluge said, as he warned citizens to continue to exercise caution.