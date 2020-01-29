Various countries’ plans to evacuate citizens from Wuhan

Thousands of foreigners are among millions of people stuck in the central Chinese city of Wuhan as the country struggles to get to grips with the spread of a Sars-like virus which has claimed 106 lives nationwide and infected more than 4,500.

These are the plans so far by some foreign governments to evacuate their citizens from the epicentre of the outbreak.

The countries include:

SINGAPORE

The Singapore authorities said they are working with China to bring home citizens stuck in Wuhan.

On Monday, Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary said officials are in touch with Singaporeans in the city and are exploring options for repatriation, including with airline companies.

JAPAN

Officials confirmed yesterday they are beginning to evacuate Japanese nationals, starting with around 200 stranded inside Wuhan in Hubei province.

There are roughly 650 Japanese citizens in the area who have said they want to be evacuated, the authorities said.

AUSTRALIA

Its Foreign Ministry said yesterday it is working on a plan to transport home all Australians, most of whom it said are dual nationals.

Places with confirmed cases China Most of the 106 who have died were from in and around Wuhan but officials have confirmed multiple deaths elsewhere, including the first death in Beijing. Other confirmed cases Thailand: 14

Hong Kong: 8

Singapore: 7

Macau: 6

Japan: 6

Australia: 5

Taiwan: 5

United States: 5

Malaysia: 4

South Korea: 4

France: 3

Vietnam: 2

Germany: 2

Cambodia: 1

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Canada: 1

Officials are talking to the United States and Britain about the plans and working with New Zealand on a possible joint evacuation effort.

INDIA

Local media reported the Indian government will request clearance from Beijing to take more than 250 citizens out of Wuhan and that a Boeing 747 in Mumbai is on standby.

INDONESIA

Jakarta said there are 243 Indonesians in China - roughly 100 in Wuhan and 143 in Hubei province.

But its Foreign Ministry said yesterday it has yet to decide on an evacuation plan.

SRI LANKA

Colombo said it is making arrangements to return 860 Sri Lankan students, of whom 32 are in Wuhan.

SOUTH KOREA

Seoul will send chartered planes to Wuhan this week, its Foreign Ministry said, to bring hundreds of its citizens home tomorrow and Friday.

US

A chartered flight will leave Wuhan today with 240 American citizens on board, including consular staff.

FRANCE

Health Minister Agnes Buzyn confirmed that French citizens will be evacuated, without detailing how many. She said they would leave midweek.