Victoria state raises alarm over biggest single-day rise in 7 months

SYDNEY Australia's second-most populous state reported yesterday its biggest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases in more than seven months and warned that the next 24 hours would be critical to limit the spread without clamping on tough new curbs.

The six new cases were the largest daily rise in the south-eastern state of Victoria since last October.

The authorities warned that more than 300 close contacts of sufferers had been identified, with many having visited crowded locations.

LINKED

"These cases are linked and that is a good thing, but we are very concerned by the number and by the kind of exposure sites," the state's Acting Premier James Merlino said in Melbourne.

"I cannot rule out taking some further action."

Thousands of sports fans were told to self-isolate and get tested for coronavirus yesterday after an infected spectator attended a Aussie-rules match.

The clash between Collingwood and Port Adelaide drew a crowd of more than 23,000 to the famed Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The city of five million re- introduced curbs on Tuesday that include mandatory masks in restaurants, hotels and other indoor locations until June 4. Gathering sizes were also limited.

Other Australian states moved yesterday to limit movement, with South Australia blocking all arrivals from Victoria.

The cluster has been traced back to an overseas traveller carrying a variant first found in India who had completed quarantine in South Australia, although officials have not worked out how it spread.

The unnamed man tested negative in hotel quarantine and flew back to the state capital of Melbourne this month, but he tested positive six days after he arrived.

The authorities in Victoria believed they had reined in the cluster, but an error in tracing the man's movements has stoked concern that scores of infections could have gone undetected for a couple of weeks.

Amid growing anxiety, the federal government said it would send 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine to Victoria in a scramble to immunise those in aged care facilities.