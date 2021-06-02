Victoria state says still unclear if lockdown will end tomorrow

Delivery riders on the job in state capital Melbourne during the lockdown. Nine new cases were reported yesterday, taking the total number of infections in the three clusters in the state of Victoria to 54.

SYDNEY : Australia's Victoria state authority said yesterday it was still unclear whether a snap one-week lockdown to contain a fresh Covid-19 outbreak would end as planned tomorrow night, as the state grapples with a growing virus outbreak.

Australia's second-most populous state entered the lockdown on Sunday after it reported its first locally transmitted cases in nearly three months early last week, forcing its near seven million residents to remain home, with only essential business activity allowed.

Nine new cases were reported yesterday, taking the total infections in three clusters to 54.

"I don't know if there is going to be an extension or not," Victoria state Health Minister Martin Foley said in Melbourne.

He said "significant concerns" remained about community transmission as several venues were added to the hotspot list.

"We are not yet in a position to make that call... and as soon as we are, we will be sharing that with all Victorians," said Mr Foley.

About 75 per cent of the 4,800 primary contacts traced in the outbreak have now returned a negative test, with results pending for the rest.

Officials said they could trace all three clusters to the overseas traveller who tested positive days after finishing quarantine.

Snap lockdowns, regional border controls and tough restrictions on movement have largely helped Australia escape the higher Covid-19 numbers in many other developed countries.