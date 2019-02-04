Video of baby swung around by feet in KL upsets netizens

In a video posted on Facebook, a man is shown swinging a baby by the feet in wide circles and over his head.

PETALING JAYA A video of a baby being flung around by the feet in an apparent street performance in Kuala Lumpur is causing outrage on social media.

In a 90-second video uploaded by a Zayl Chia Abdulla on Facebook, a Caucasian man is seen holding a baby by the feet and swinging the infant around in wide circles and above his head.

The man, who is wearing a white T-shirt and shorts, swings the baby to a trance-like beat and appears to be part of a group of Caucasians, as onlookers watch the "performance".

According to Mr Zayl, the incident took place in Changkat Bukit Bintang.

It is unclear what the baby's relationship is to the group.

Mr Zayl posted that he was in the area when he witnessed the "irresponsible act that can literally cause injury to that poor baby".

He questioned why such an act was allowed and called for action to be taken.

The video, which has been viewed over 11,000 times yesterday, received close to 100 angry reactions, with many condemning the act.

Facebook also covered the video with a warning that "this video may show violence against a child or teenager".

In the comments, Mr Zayl also alleged that "people are cheering for him to stop but he just pretended like nothing happened. "

A Mohamed Usman commented: "Next time I see him in the BB area... I'm going to call the cops on him. This is outrageous."

Checks showed that the act resembles what is called "dynastic gymnastics" or "baby yoga".

This practice of swinging babies popped up on YouTube as early as 2011.