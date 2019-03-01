Video praising China’s Huawei goes viral as company distances itself

HONG KONG: A children's song with patriotic lyrics praising Huawei Technologies has gone viral, China's state-run tabloid the Global Times said, although the Chinese company has distanced itself from the video.

The video, which was posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Wednesday and has been mocked online, features children singing a song called Huawei Beauty as they dance and cheer.

Children in uniform white T-shirts with the Chinese characters of "China" written on them, sing: "We love our country, we love homegrown brand Huawei" and "China's homegrown chips are the most valuable".

Huawei told Reuters it had no prior knowledge of the video and had nothing to do with it.

GOVERNMENT-FUNDED

The video was made by a singing studio at the government-funded community activity centre for women and children of Zhuhai, according to the credits.

The Global Times late on Wednesday said on its official Twitter account the video was how Chinese residents showed their support for the Chinese telecom equipment maker.

It comes as Huawei has been fighting growing distrust from Washington and its allies amid allegations its equipment could be used for Chinese espionage, claims the company has repeatedly denied.