Vietnam appeals for public donations so that it can buy Covid vaccines

HANOI : Vietnam, once a model for its successful handling of the pandemic, has started asking for public donations to buy vaccines as it struggles to contain a new coronavirus wave.

Cases have more than tripled since April to reach almost 9,000. Vietnam's vaccination rate per capita is the lowest in the region, according to an AFP tally.

It has vaccinated only about 1 per cent of its population of nearly 100 million.

Since last week, phone users have received up to three text messages urging them to contribute to a vaccine fund, while civil servants have been encouraged to part with a day's pay.

The government has said that it aims to secure 150 million vaccine doses this year to cover 70 per cent of its population - at a cost of US$1.1 billion (S$1.5 billion). But only US$630 million has been allocated to vaccine procurement in the Budget.