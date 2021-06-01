Vietnam urges private procurement to boost vaccine access

HANOI: Vietnam yesterday suspended more inbound flights, tightened curbs in its biggest city and urged private procurement of coronavirus vaccines, as it races to secure supplies and tackle an outbreak that has seen cases double in the past month.

Vietnam has yet to start mass inoculations, and the government said yesterday it must remove obstacles to vaccine access, including by allowing local authorities and companies to procure vaccines themselves, through the Health Ministry or 27 authorised importers.

Vietnam has reached out to foreign countries for help with procurement, including the US.

"There must be measures to secure the vaccines at the earliest," Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam told a Cabinet meeting. "All hurdles must be lifted, and all related issues must be addressed."

After successfully containing outbreaks for most of last year, Vietnam has seen infections rise sharply and has detected several highly transmissible variants, plus a new one announced on Saturday that had elements of the variants first identified in Britain and India.

Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said the target of securing 150 million doses of vaccines this year was "feasible".

Vietnam has authorised the AstraZeneca and Sputnik V. vaccines and Mr Long said Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech have applied to be approved.

The government yesterday said international flights into Hanoi would be halted until June 7, following a similar move by the business hub Ho Chi Minh City, which started 15 days of safety measures yesterday.

These include bans on dine-in restaurants and public gatherings of more than 10 people, plus closures of casinos and beauty salons.

Vietnam has recorded just 7,321 cases and 47 deaths overall. The new outbreak has reached 34 of its 63 provinces, including industralised Bac Ninh and Bac Giang, home to production facilities of global giants such as Samsung Electronics and Foxconn.

The authorities started inoculating workers in Bac Ninh and Bac Giang on Friday, with 150,000 doses sent to each province, said the Health Ministry.