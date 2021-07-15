World

Vietnam’s daily infections hit new high

Health workers conducting swab tests in Hanoi, Vietnam. PHOTO: EPA
HANOI: Vietnam reported 2,934 Covid-19 infections yesterday, a record daily increase.

Most of the cases were in the epicentre Ho Chi Minh City, the country's commercial hub.

The city of nine million began a two-week lockdown last Friday. Residents are barred from gathering in groups larger than pairs in public, and people are allowed to leave home only to buy food, medicine and in case of emergencies.

Police have set up check-points at city borders and only those with negative test results can get in.

After successfully containing the disease for much of the pandemic, Vietnam has faced a more stubborn outbreak since late April, with a surge in daily infections to record levels adding to pressure on the government to accelerate inoculations. - REUTERS, AFP

