Violent protests in Chicago after man shot dead by police

Protesters marching after a man was shot and killed by police in Chicago.

CHICAGO A violent clash broke out late Saturday in Chicago's predominately black South Side neighbourhood after police shot and killed a man who they suspected was carrying a firearm.

A crowd of about 150 residents shouted "murderers" and obscenities, local media reports said.

They tossed rocks, bottles and jumped on police cars as the protest escalated near the crime scene.

Officers armed with batons squared off with the protesters with punches thrown on both sides, multiple media accounts said and videos posted on Twitter show.

Officials said three or four officers suffered minor injuries and one patrol car was damaged, and four protesters were arrested.

Few details of the shooting were available other than a police statement which said that about 5.30pm, foot patrol officers saw a man "exhibiting the characteristics of an armed person".

Patrol chief Fred Waller told the New York Times and other media that officers saw a bulge in his trousers that they believed to be a gun.

When they approached the man, "he started flailing and swinging away, trying to make an escape", and he said the man "reached for the gun".

The official statement from the Chicago police said: "An armed confrontation ensued resulting in an officer discharging his weapon and fatally striking the offender," adding that they recovered a "gun and two ammunition magazines" at the scene.

A crowd gathered after the shooting and rumours that the man was unarmed incited the crowd, a police spokesman told the Chicago Tribune.

The name, age and race of the man shot had not been released by police by early yesterday.

There has been a string of US police killings of black men that have sparked nationwide protests.