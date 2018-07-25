Viral post inflames public anger in China vaccine scandal

BEIJING : China's newest product safety scare burst into the public consciousness when an obscure essay alleging corruption in the pharmaceutical industry became an Internet sensation, exposing widespread anger and distrust after a string of scandals.

The furore over alleged shady dealings by a major vaccine producer has shattered the already fragile trust in regulators and illustrated the rising frustrations of China's increasingly sophisticated consumers.

News that pharmaceutical company Changchun Changsheng Biotechnology had fabricated records and been forced to stop manufacturing rabies vaccines was first reported more than a week ago. But it exploded on social media over the weekend, fuelled by a viral essay alleging decades of wrongdoing by the company, including the bribery of officials to allow low quality products onto the market.

It eventually led to the criminal detention of the chairman of Changchun Changsheng's parent company, Changsheng Bio-technology, and 14 others involved in the case.

The origin and veracity of the mysterious post remains unverified, but it touched off a cat-and-mouse game as China's aggressive censors scrambled to prevent its dissemination.

However, the damage was done. Millions of angry users shared the essay and other information on product safety problems in a rare public airing of a touchy national issue.

The China Food and Drug Administration said last week the problematic rabies vaccine had not left Changsheng's factory, but the company admitted it had shipped a separate sub-standard vaccine.