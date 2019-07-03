Wall collapses kill 27 in India

Members of the Indian National Disaster Response Force at the site of a wall collapse.

MUMBAI : Monsoon rains caused wall collapses that killed 27 people in India yesterday, as a second day of bad weather disrupted rail and air traffic in the financial capital Mumbai, prompting officials to shut schools and offices.

During every monsoon season, which runs from June to September, India experiences fatal incidents of building and wall collapses as rainfall weakens the foundations of poorly-built structures.

In one incident, heavy rain brought a wall crashing down on shanties built on a hill slope in Malad, a western suburb of Mumbai, a fire brigade official said, killing 18 people.

"Rescue work is still going on," the official added.