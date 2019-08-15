Water levels at Johor treatment plants close to critically low

JOHOR BARU: The ongoing dry spell and heat wave have affected the water levels of several treatment plants in Johor, with at least two close to reaching their critical points.

State International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said the hot weather has caused a significant decline in the raw water supply.

This could lead to several water treatment plants failing to operate normally.

"The water intake of the Lok Heng treatment plant in Kota Tinggi has dropped significantly on Tuesday with a 0.93m reading compared to its normal 2.76m reading," Mr Puah said.

"The water level at Sungai Sedili Kecil, which is the main raw water source for the (Lok Heng) treatment plant has also been declining since two weeks ago."

Mr Puah said that water operator Ranhil SAJ has suggested a scheduled water supply programme for affected areas to ensure that the treatment plant can operate normally.

"A request to carry out a scheduled water supply programme has been sent to the National Water Services Commission (Span) for approval," he said.

The state executive councillor said the Lebam dam in Kota Tinggi has also dipped below its critical point, although its plant is still operating normally.

"In Muar, the dry spell is causing the water intake along Sungai Muar to reach its critical level with the Bukit Serampang plant experiencing the worst intake," he said.

"Several rivers in Segamat and the Gunong Pulai dam in Pontian are also experiencing the same situation."

These rivers and the dam supply drinking water to the people of Pontian as well as to certain parts of Johor Baru.

Mr Puah urged the public to use water prudently to ensure that there would be enough for everyone.