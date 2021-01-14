Weakened but defiant, Trump rejects blame for assault on US Capitol

US President Donald Trump touring a section of the border wall in Alamo, Texas, on Tuesday. He dubbed his likely impeachment a "continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics".

WASHINGTON : A defiant Donald Trump on Tuesday rejected blame for a deadly assault on Congress by his supporters, but cracks emerged in the president's Republican support with several now backing his removal.

The US president's historic second impeachment seems a certainty when the Democrat-led House of Representatives votes. The voting was scheduled for 3pm yesterday (4am today, Singapore time).

But Vice-President Mike Pence gave the besieged Mr Trump a lifeline by saying he would not invoke the 25th Amendment that allows him and the Cabinet to strip a sitting president of his powers.

"I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our nation," Mr Pence wrote in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Earlier, Mr Trump travelled to Alamo, Texas, and although he urged "peace and calm" during a visit to the US-Mexico border wall, his overall message was of refusal to take blame for last week's violence.

On Jan 6, the pro-Trump crowd attacked the Capitol, fighting with the police and briefly forcing terrified lawmakers - and Mr Pence - to abandon a session certifying Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

Mr Trump, unapologetic, insisted that "everybody" thought his speech was "totally appropriate".

He dubbed his likely impeachment a "continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics". And he warned that while "you have to always avoid violence", his supporters are furious.