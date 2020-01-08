Weinstein faces sex crime charges in LA as NY rape trial starts

(Left) Rose McGowan and (second from right) Rosanna Arquette with other accusers of Harvey Weinstein.

Rose McGowan and Rosanna Arquette with other accusers of Harvey Weinstein (center).

NEW YORK: Once powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was charged in Los Angeles on Monday on sex crime charges hours after he appeared in a New York court for the start of his rape trial, which has become a focal point for the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein was charged with sexual assault of two unidentified women in 2013, said Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey. He was charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting the other.

"We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them," Ms Lacey said.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women in New York. He faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

Ms Donna Rotunno, Weinstein's lead counsel in New York, declined to comment on the Los Angeles charges, saying she needed more information.

The charges added to heightened emotions and tension surrounding the trial.

"LA indictment! Can't breathe," tweeted actress Rose McGowan, who has accused Weinstein of raping her.

"Happy trial day to you, Mr Weinstein. Welcome to the rest of your life, hope you'll have as much fun as we have had being in your jail."

Los Angeles prosecutors said Weinstein and a victim identified as Jane Doe 1 attended a Hollywood film festival on Feb 17, 2013, according to court papers.

After the woman returned to her hotel room, Weinstein knocked at her door, she let him in and after talking briefly he attacked her and raped her.

"Jane Doe 1 alleges that she delayed disclosure of this assault, in part, because the defendant threatened her life if she disclosed," said a court filing.

The next evening, a woman identified as Jane Doe 2 and an acquaintance of hers went to Weinstein's hotel room following a business meeting, according to a court filing. The woman unwittingly followed Weinstein into the bathroom and the acquaintance shut the door behind her, according to court documents.

Weinstein stripped naked, took a brief shower, took down Jane Doe 2's dress and then performed a sex act before releasing her.

"Each of these victims told at least one person about the assault in 2013. They reported the crimes to police in 2017," the prosecutor said.

Weinstein faces up to 28 years in a California prison if convicted on the charges.

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct dating back decades.

Weinstein has denied the allegations, saying any sexual encounters he had were consensual.

Earlier on Monday, Weinstein hobbled in and out of the Manhattan court, aided by a walker and with a member of his team holding his arm as he recovers from recent back surgery.

Near the courthouse, the Silence Breakers, a group of Weinstein accusers including actresses Rosanna Arquette and McGowan, held a news conference and waved signs demanding accountability for Weinstein.