Weinstein indicted on charges of rape, criminal sexual act

NEW YORK: Movie producer Harvey Weinstein was indicted on charges of rape and a criminal sexual act, Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance said, the first case to emerge from a slew of sexual misconduct allegations against him.

"This indictment brings the defendant another step closer to accountability for the crimes of violence with which he is now charged," Mr Vance said in a statement on the charges against the disgraced co-founder of the Miramax film studio and The Weinstein Company.

The grand jury indictment follows his arrest and court appearance last week on charges related to two among some 70 women who have accused him of sexual misconduct, all of which he has denied.

Mr Vance's statement said Weinstein was charged with rape in the first and third degrees and a criminal sexual act in the first degree.

Earlier on Wednesday, Weinstein declined to testify before the grand jury after a judge denied a request by his lawyers to postpone the appearance.

Mr Ben Brafman, the head of Weinstein's legal team, had argued Weinstein was denied access to information about the case and lacked preparation time.

"Mr Weinstein intends to enter a plea of not guilty and vigorously defend against these unsupported allegations that he strongly denies," he said.

"We will soon formally move to dismiss the indictment and if this case actually proceeds to trial, we expect Mr. Weinstein to be acquitted."

The indictment follows a months-long investigation with the New York Police Department. The police said the crimes took place in 2004 and 2013.