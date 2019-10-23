WeWork's board accepts SoftBank's rescue deal

WeWork's board has accepted a takeover plan proposed by SoftBank Group, handing control of the office-sharing startup to the Japanese firm, according to a source.

WeWork owner The We Company's board was evaluating SoftBank's offer against an alternative financing proposal from JPMorgan Chase & Co, but decided to go with SoftBank, even though the bank put together a US$5 billion (S$6.8 b) debt financing package.

This marks a stunning reversal of fortunes for WeWork, which has lost nearly US$39 billion of its valuation over the past five weeks.

During that time, it scrapped its public debut, ousted co-founder Adam Neumann as CEO and launched a cost-cut plan.

Reuters reported on Monday that SoftBank had offered a rescue package worth nearly US$10 billion to WeWork.

SoftBank had offered US$5 billion in new money to WeWork in the form of debt and had also proposed to accelerate a previous US$1.5 billion equity commitment in the form of warrants due in April.