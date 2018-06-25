When 'diversity' is used against Asian Americans

In a way, the success of Asian immigrants who, through hard work and education, are excelling academically and financially, mirrors that of the American Jews who settled in the US in the 19th and 20th centuries.

They ended up reaching top positions in the business and academic worlds - largely by emphasising the education of their kids and ensuring that they get into the best schools.

It is not surprising that in the first decades of the 20th century, children of Jewish immigrants, who prized education and academic achievement, and who worked harder and studied longer, were admitted to elite public schools in New York City and to Ivy League universities.

But then these prestigious academic institutions had a problem: They had too many Jews.

So Harvard, Yale, Princeton and the rest of the Ivy League colleges decided to impose a quota on the number of the Jewish students they admitted each year.

They did this by applying non-academic criteria in the admission process, requiring the applicant show qualities like "leadership" or "sociability".

By the 1950s, the quotas on Jews were gone, and schools and universities have adopted policies aimed at ensuring more diversity in the student body by encouraging more racial minorities to apply to institutions like Harvard and Princeton.

But history seems to repeat itself in strange ways. Asian enrolment increased at all Ivy League colleges from 1980 through the early 1990s.

Sociologist Charles Murray suggested based on a study conducted by researcher Ron Unz, that these schools whose admission policies consider not only the academic achievement of the applicant, may be applying an "Asian quota".

How else to explain that in Caltech and Berkeley University, where admission is based strictly on merit, Asian Americans constitute now respectively, 39 per cent and 41 per cent of the student body.

The irony is that one of the reasons for the admission obstacles faced by Asian Americans applying to Harvard and other Ivy League schools has to do with the affirmative action programmes to increase the percentage of other racial minorities, like blacks and Hispanics, who tend to score relatively low in academic entrance tests.

A lawsuit against Harvard University, filed by a group of Asian-American students highlighted the injustices that they may be suffering through race-based admissions policies.

It cites statistical evidence to accuse Harvard of using "racial classifications to engage in the same brand of invidious discrimination against Asian Americans that it formerly used to limit the number of Jewish students in its student body".

The lawsuit claims that Harvard discriminated against Asian-American applicants by rating them lower than others on traits such as "personality", "likeability" and "courage".

Most recently, a new plan to change the way students are admitted to New York's elite schools has angered members of the Asian community who contend that they are being discriminated against as part of a drive to admit more black and Hispanic students into these schools.

While just 16 per cent of public school students are Asian, they make up 62 per cent of students at these elite schools. Now, New York's mayor wants to employ a system that would ensure that the ethnic "diversity" of New York City would be represented in these elite schools.

In reality, it would punish members of a racial minority that are finding out that in today's America, where identity politics seems to be setting the public agenda, being smart and studying hard does not guarantee that you succeed in school.

The writer is a contributing writer to The Business Times. This article was published in BT on June 22 and has been edited for length.