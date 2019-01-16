White House chefs hit by shutdown so Trump offers visitors fast food

US President Donald Trump showing off the fast food to be served to the Clemson Tigers at the White House on Monday.

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump laid out a White House feast fit for a government shutdown on Monday: Silver platters heaped high with McDonald's quarter-pounders and the red-and-white burger wrappers of Wendy's.

White House chefs normally would serve much fancier fare in the State Dining Room.

But they are furloughed, staying home without pay cheques as Mr Trump fights with Congress over funding the federal government.

The White House said Mr Trump paid for what he pronounced to be "great American food" for the visiting Clemson Tigers, winners of the US college football championship.

"We have pizzas, we have 300 hamburgers, many, many french fries, all of our favourite foods," Mr Trump said.

"I want to see what's here when we leave, because I don't think it's going to be much," Mr Trump said, before the players, dressed in suits, flooded the room and piled their plates high.