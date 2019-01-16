White House chefs hit by shutdown so Trump offers visitors fast food
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump laid out a White House feast fit for a government shutdown on Monday: Silver platters heaped high with McDonald's quarter-pounders and the red-and-white burger wrappers of Wendy's.
White House chefs normally would serve much fancier fare in the State Dining Room.
But they are furloughed, staying home without pay cheques as Mr Trump fights with Congress over funding the federal government.
The White House said Mr Trump paid for what he pronounced to be "great American food" for the visiting Clemson Tigers, winners of the US college football championship.
"We have pizzas, we have 300 hamburgers, many, many french fries, all of our favourite foods," Mr Trump said.
"I want to see what's here when we leave, because I don't think it's going to be much," Mr Trump said, before the players, dressed in suits, flooded the room and piled their plates high.
About a quarter of the federal government has been shut down for the past 24 days after Mr Trump dug in on a campaign pledge to build a wall on the southern border with Mexico, demanding US$5.7 billion from Congress for the project. Democrats have rejected his demand. - REUTERS
