White House deputy spokesman quits after threatening reporter

Mr T.J. Ducklo lashed out at journalist Tara Palmeri who had asked about his love life.

WASHINGTON: The White House said on Saturday it has accepted the resignation of an employee who allegedly threatened to "destroy" a reporter who was asking about his love life.

White House deputy spokesman T.J. Ducklo was originally suspended for one week without pay, but now the administration of President Joe Biden has accepted his resignation, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

According to Vanity Fair magazine, Mr Ducklo, 32, called Politico reporter Tara Palmeri after she began asking questions about his months-old personal relationship with a reporter from Politico rival Axios, Ms Alexi McCammond, 27.

"I will destroy you," Mr Ducklo allegedly said to Ms Palmeri in a phone call shortly after Mr Biden's Jan 20 presidential inauguration.

According to Vanity Fair, Mr Ducklo "made derogatory and misogynistic comments" to Ms Palmeri and called her "jealous".

Ms Psaki said the White House accepted Mr Ducklo's resignation after speaking to him and is acting with the support of the White House chief of staff.

"We are committed to striving every day to meet the standard set by the President in treating others with dignity and respect, with civility and with a value for others through our words and our actions," Ms Psaki's statement said.

Ms Psaki said Mr Ducklo has apologised to the reporter .

Mr Ducklo, who was national press secretary for Mr Biden's 2020 election campaign, issued a statement on Twitter addressing his "intolerable actions".

"No words can express my regret, my embarrassment, and my disgust for my behaviour. I used language that no woman should ever have to hear from anyone, especially in a situation where she was just trying to do her job," he said.