WHO chief in self-quarantine after contact with infected person

GENEVA: World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said late Sunday that he was self-quarantining after someone he had been in contact with tested positive for Covid-19, but stressed he had no symptoms.

"I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19," Dr Tedros said in a tweet.

"I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home," he added.

Dr Tedros has been at the forefront of the United Nations health agency's efforts to battle the pandemic. He stressed on Twitter that "it is critically important that we all comply with health guidance".

"This is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems."

Over 1.2 million people have died of coronavirus around the globe, according to an AFP tally yesterday.There have been over 46 million cases, with nearly one death in every five in the US, the world's worst-hit country.

In the last seven days alone, there have been more than 6,500 deaths daily, almost 40 per cent of them in Europe, where the virus is currently progressing the most rapidly.

France, Germany and Britain have announced nationwide lockdowns for at least the next month.