WHO Covid-19 expert devastated to see unmasked crowds at Euro final

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove described the football final as "transmission happening in front of my eyes". PHOTO: REUTERS

GENEVA: A World Health Organisation (WHO) epidemiologist said she was devastated to watch unmasked crowds singing and shouting at the Euro 2020 football final in London on Sunday, expressing concerns that it would spur virus transmission.

Britain is facing a new wave of Covid-19 driven by the more transmissible Delta variant despite having one of the world's highest vaccination rates. And it plans to scrap most of its curbs next Monday.

In unusually forthright comments from the WHO, which usually refrains from remarking on the policies of member states, its Covid-19 technical lead, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, called the sight of the more than 60,000 spectators at the match between Italy and England "devastating".

"Am I supposed to be enjoying watching transmission happening in front of my eyes?" she tweeted during the match.

"The #COVID19 pandemic is not taking a break tonight... #SARSCoV2 #DeltaVariant will take advantage of unvaccinated people, in crowded settings, unmasked, screaming/shouting/singing. Devastating."

There were rowdy scenes in central London as thousands made their way to Wembley Stadium for the game, with flares being let off in railway stations and singing on trains.