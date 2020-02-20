WHO praises Singapore’s efforts in tackling coronavirus outbreak

The World Health Organisation has praised Singapore's efforts in tackling coronavirus cases.

Its chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he had spoken on Monday to Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, The Straits Times reported.

"We are very impressed with the efforts they are making to find every case, follow up with contacts and stop transmission," said Dr Tedros.

"Singapore is leaving no stone unturned, testing every case of influenza-like illness and pneumonia, and so far they have not found evidence of community transmission."

In China, its President Xi Jinping called yesterday for greater protection of medical staff fighting the outbreak after the deaths of prominent doctors sparked national anger at the government's handling of the outbreak, AFP reported.

SHORTAGES

At least seven medical workers have died from the virus, while 1,716 have been confirmed as infected, most at the epicentre of the epidemic in central Hubei province.

Staff have faced shortages of masks and protective bodysuits, with some even wearing makeshift suits and continuing to work despite showing respiratory symptoms, health workers have told AFP.

Mr Xi said China must "strengthen efforts to relieve the stress of medical workers, provide them with daily necessities, arrange time for their rest and give them encouragement", the Xinhua news agency reported.

Dr Liu Zhiming, the director of Wuchang Hospital in Hubei capital Wuhan, died on Tuesday, more than a week after the death of whistle-blowing doctor Li Wenliang in the city.

A paper published by China's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said an additional 1,300 health workers may have been infected but have yet to receive a diagnosis.