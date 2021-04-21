WHO says it is against needing proof of Covid vaccination for travel

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation's (WHO) emergency committee said on Monday that it was against international travellers needing proof of vaccination, partly because such a measure would deepen inequities.

"Do not require proof of vaccination as a condition of entry, given the limited (although growing) evidence about the performance of vaccines in reducing transmission and the persistent inequity in the global vaccine distribution," the committee said in a statement summarising its April 15 meeting, the results of which were published only on Monday.

DEEPEN INEQUITIES

"States Parties are strongly encouraged to acknowledge the potential for requirements of proof of vaccination to deepen inequities and promote differential freedom of movement," the committee added.