WHO says pandemic likely to be lengthy, warns of 'response fatigue'

Children emerging out of Kuwait International Airport wearing face masks and shields. The WHO has been criticised for recommendations deemed as late or contradictory, in particular the use of masks.

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that the coronavirus pandemic was likely to be "lengthy" after its emergency committee met to evaluate the crisis six months after sounding the international alarm.

The committee "highlighted the anticipated lengthy duration of this Covid-19 pandemic", the WHO said in a statement on Saturday and warned of the risk of "response fatigue" given the socio-economic pressures on countries.

The panel gathered on Friday for the fourth time over the crisis, half a year on from its Jan 30 declaration of a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) - the WHO's highest level of alarm.

"WHO continues to assess the global risk level of Covid-19 to be very high," it said following the meeting.

The virus has killed at least 680,000 people and infected at least 17.6 million since the outbreak emerged in China in December last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

Unsurprisingly, the panel, comprising 17 members and 12 advisers, unanimously agreed that the pandemic still constituted a PHEIC.

Several countries have imposed strict lockdowns in a bid to control the spread of the respiratory disease, plunging their economies into sharp contraction. The committee urged the WHO to provide nuanced, pragmatic guidance on Covid-19 management "to reduce the risk of response fatigue in the context of socio-economic pressures".

The panel urged the WHO to support countries in preparing for the roll-out of proven therapeutics and vaccines.

The committee also urged the agency to accelerate research into the remaining "critical unknowns" of the virus, such as the animal source of the disease and potential animal reservoirs.

It called for improved understanding of the epidemiology and severity of Covid-19, including its long-term health effects.

MODES OF TRANSMISSION

And the committee wanted more light shed on the dynamics of the virus, such as "modes of transmission, shedding, potential mutations; immunity and correlates of protection".

The near six-hour gathering was hosted at the WHO's headquarters in Geneva, with some participants joining via video-link. The committee will reconvene within the next three months.

Going into the meeting, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pandemic's effects would be long-lasting.

"It is sobering to think that six months ago, when you recommended I declare a PHEIC, there were less than 100 cases and no deaths outside China," he said.

"The pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come."

The WHO has been criticised for the length of time it took to declare an international emergency.

The US, which accused it of being too close to China, officially began its withdrawal from the organisation last month.