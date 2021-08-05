WHO seeks $15.5b to help poorer nations fight Covid-19

BRUSSELS: The World Health Organisation (WHO) is seeking US$11.5 billion (S$15.5 billion) in urgent funding to fight the more infectious Delta variant, a draft report seen by Reuters shows, amid worries that wealthy nations are partly bypassing its Covid-19 programmes.

A large portion of the cash being requested is needed to buy tests, oxygen and face masks in poorer nations, says the document.The paper outlines the results and financial needs of the Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A), the programme co-led by the WHO to distribute Covid-19 vaccines, drugs and tests across the world.

The programme remains vastly underfunded, and its coordinators are acknowledging it will remain so as many governments look to address global Covid needs "differently", an official told Reuters.

As a result, it has cut by nearly US$5 billion its total request for funding. But it still needs US$16.8 billion, almost as much as what has been raised so far, and US$7.7 billion is required urgently.

The document also calls for a further US$3.8 billion, on top of the US$7.7 billion, to take up options for 760 million doses of vaccines that would be delivered next year.

"These options to buy need to be exercised in the coming months or vaccine doses will be lost," the document warns.

Among ACT-A's immediate needs are US$1.2 billion for oxygen to treat seriously ill patients in poorer countries .