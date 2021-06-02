WHO switches to Greek alphabet for names of virus variants

GENEVA : Coronavirus variants with alphanumeric names have now been assigned the letters of the Greek alphabet to simplify discussion and pronunciation while avoiding stigma.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed the new names on Monday amid criticism that those given by scientists to strains such as the variant first detected in South African - which goes by multiple names including B1351 and 501YV2 - were too complicated.

Since the pandemic began, the names people have used to describe the virus have provoked controversy.

Former US president Donald Trump called the coronavirus "the China virus" and other names, raising concerns he was using them as a political weapon to shift blame to a rival nation.

The WHO, which has urged people not to use language to advance Covid-19 profiling of people or nationalities, has also said people should avoid using country names in association with emerging variants.

The four coronavirus variants of concern by WHO and known generally by the public as the UK, South Africa, Brazil and India variants have now been assigned the Greek letters Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta, respectively, according to the order of their detection.

Other variants of interest continue down the alphabet.

"While they have their advantages, these scientific names can be difficult to say and recall, and are prone to misreporting," said the WHO.

The choice of the Greek alphabet came after months of deliberations in which other possibilities such as Greek gods and invented, pseudo-classical names were considered, according to bacteriologist Mark Pallen, who was involved in the talks. Many, though, were already brands, companies or alien names.

Another idea, to refer to variants of concern as VOC1, VOC2 and so on, was scrapped after Professor Pallen pointed out the acronym could sound like an English swear word.

Historically, viruses have often been associated with the locations from which they are thought to have emerged.

But this can be damaging and inaccurate such as with the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 whose origins are unknown.