WHO urges action as Indonesia's mobility returns to pre-Covid levels

JAKARTA : The World Health Organisation (WHO) urged Indonesia to take action to stem transmission of the coronavirus, following new data showing that mobility for retail and recreation has reached pre-pandemic levels in key regions.

Indonesia has social mobility restrictions in place that allow malls and restaurants in designated areas to operate at 25 per cent of capacity.

The WHO's latest situation report highlighted "a notable increase in community mobility in retail and recreation" in the provinces of Banten, West Java and Central Java, collectively home to about 97 million people. Retail and recreation spaces refer to restaurants, cafes, shopping malls, libraries, museums and theme parks.

Based on Google data from the second week of August, the WHO said mobility reached levels not seen since February last year.

CRUCIAL

"Formulation of a concrete plan and urgent action are crucial to anticipate and mitigate the impact of increased mobility on transmission and health system capacity," the report said.

Indonesia reported more than 56,000 daily cases last month, with hospitals in Java short on beds and oxygen.

Daily cases have dropped to about 15,000 on Wednesday, but testing rates have also fallen and the positivity rate and death toll have remained stubbornly high.

Indonesia's Covid-19 task force spokesman Wiku Adisasmito said caution was necessary with movement returning to earlier levels.