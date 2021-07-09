WHO urges ‘extreme caution’ in lifting Covid-19 curbs

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation (WHO) urged "extreme caution" for countries considering lifting Covid-19 curbs, warning that high vaccination rates would not stop transmission of the virus from increasing.

The WHO urged governments not to squander hard-won gains and return to scenes of overwhelmed hospitals and exhausted health workers.

Asked about England's plans to ditch most of its coronavirus restrictions from July 19, WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said on Wednesday: "I would urge extreme caution in the complete lifting of public health and social measures at this time because there are consequences for that."

WHO figures show that globally, after a decline in newcases for seven consecutive weeks, there was a slight increase in the past two weeks.

European countries have administered 70 vaccine doses for every 100 inhabitants, according to AFP figures.

"Making assumptions that transmission will not increase because we are opening up, because of vaccine, is a false assumption," said Dr Ryan.

EXTENT

"Transmission will increase when you open up, because we don't have vaccines in everybody... and we are still not sure to what extent vaccination protects against the ability to be infected or have onward transmission.

"With increased transmission in the community, we then put our most vulnerable at risk again."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday revealed plans to lift most of England's legal coronavirus restrictions, including face masks and social distancing, urging personal responsibility rather than government edict.

Dr Ryan stressed that he did not want to comment on specific countries but said: "The idea that everyone is protected... and everything goes back to normal, I think right now is a very dangerous assumption anywhere in the world.