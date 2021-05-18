World

Wife of Belgian envoy to Seoul invokes immunity over assault

May 18, 2021 06:00 am

SEOUL The wife of Belgium's Ambassador to South Korea will exercise her diplomatic immunity to avoid criminal charges on accusations that she hit two boutique staff members in the head in a row over shoplifting, the police said yesterday.

Ambassador Peter Lescouhier had said he "sincerely regrets the incident involving his wife", adding that he "wants to apologise on her behalf".

The Belgium Embassy "has expressed it would maintain the right of immunity for the ambassador's wife", said a detective in central Seoul, adding that the police would not pursue the case.

South Korea is a signatory to the Vienna Convention, which gives accredited diplomats and their families immunity from criminal prosecution. - AFP

With 45 fatalities, Malaysia logs its highest daily Covid death toll
World

M'sia reports a record 45 Covid deaths in one day

Related Stories

India reports another decline in infections but experts not convinced

Gojek and Tokopedia merging to create Indonesia tech giant

Unicef: Rich nations can afford to donate over 150 million vaccines

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD