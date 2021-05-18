Wife of Belgian envoy to Seoul invokes immunity over assault

SEOUL The wife of Belgium's Ambassador to South Korea will exercise her diplomatic immunity to avoid criminal charges on accusations that she hit two boutique staff members in the head in a row over shoplifting, the police said yesterday.

Ambassador Peter Lescouhier had said he "sincerely regrets the incident involving his wife", adding that he "wants to apologise on her behalf".

The Belgium Embassy "has expressed it would maintain the right of immunity for the ambassador's wife", said a detective in central Seoul, adding that the police would not pursue the case.