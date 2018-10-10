Winnie the Pooh brings laughter to Indonesian quake kids

Palu children get to grips with Winnie the Pooh.

INDONESIA: Shrieking with unbridled delight, Indonesian children in disaster-struck Palu rushed to cuddle a giant Winnie the Pooh, whose horseplay and goofiness drew big smiles in a park surrounded by rubble.

Volunteers are cheering the young ones up with songs and games as they come to grips with an earthquake and tsunami on Sept 28 that killed at least 2,010 peopleon Sulawesi island.

The scene is especially grim for the estimated 180,000 youngsters hit by the disaster.

So a volunteer, Ms Erna, decided to offer them a distraction from the misery. She threw a Winnie the Pooh costume and other props in a car, gathered some friends and drove three hours to Palu.

There, a volunteer sweated in the heat inside the red and yellow suit as children giggled and embraced the lovable bear.

"I felt sorry for the children, and I didn't want them to be traumatised," Ms Erna said.

Aid workers said many children were distressed by the scale of the disaster.

Other volunteers have brought toys to replace those lost in the chaos. Some have organised badminton and football matches, or enraptured the children with fun stories.

Save the Children has teamed up with local charities to run safe spaces for the young ones to play while their parents gather food and supplies.