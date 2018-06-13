Wives of abducted activists ask Dr M to find their husbands

PETALING JAYA: The wives of missing activists Raymond Koh and Amri Che Mat have pleaded with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to help them find their husbands who have been missing for more than a year.

In an open letter to Dr Mahathir, they said any delay in the matter could be seen as a denial of their husbands' rights to be protected under the rule of law.

"Please help us find out what happened to our husbands, who took them and where they are. We want them back with us. We beg for justice. We plead for the truth," said Ms Susanna Liew, the wife of Mr Koh, and Ms Norhayati Mohd Ariffin, the wife of Mr Amri, in a joint letter yesterday.

The cases of their disappearances, along with that of Pastor Joshua Hilmi and his wife, Ms Ruth Sitepu, are the subject of an inquiry by the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam).

Mr Koh was abducted from his car in Petaling Jaya in a "professional" style on Feb 13, last year. Closed-circuit television footage, believed to be of the incident, showed at least 15 men and three black SUVs involved.

A witness testified at Suhakam he saw Mr Amri being abducted by men in four vehicles at Kangar, Perlis, on Nov 24, 2016.

The case received more interest recently, when Ms Norhayati claimed a police officer told her that Special Branch officers from Bukit Aman were responsible for the two kidnappings.

"As such, we plead to the government to immediately and independently investigate these serious allegations with urgency, transparency and impartiality," the wives said.

"Especially because those allegedly implicated include high-ranking and powerful police officers."