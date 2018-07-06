Woman arrested after scaling Statue of Liberty in protest
The Statue of Liberty, a symbol of freedom and a beacon to immigrants, was shut down on US Independence Day as a woman climbed on to its base and refused to leave, in a stand-off with police. The woman, who was protesting against President Donald Trump's separation of migrant families, was arrested after nearly four hours. She told the authorities she would come down when the migrant families were reunited. - AFP
