Woman dies after being infected by two Covid-19 variants at same time

PARIS: An unvaccinated woman, 90, who died after falling ill with Covid-19, was infected with both the Alpha and Beta variants at the same time, researchers in Belgium said yesterday. It is believed to be the first documented case of its kind.

The case, discussed at this year's European Congress on Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, shows that it is possible to catch two virus variants simultaneously, the society that organised the congress said in a statement.

She was admitted to the OLV Hospital in the Belgian city of Aalst and died five days later.

She could have contracted the Alpha and Beta types, first identified in Britain and South Africa, from two different people.