Woman dies as thousands protest high fuel prices in France

A demonstrator is pushed by police in Paris on Saturday during a nationwide protest against high fuel prices.

PARIS A protester was accidentally killed on Saturday as tens of thousands of people blocked roads across France in a "yellow vest" movement against high fuel prices, which has channelled widespread anger over stagnant spending power under President Emmanuel Macron.

Nearly 283,000 people were estimated to have taken part in more than 2,000 protests at roundabouts and on major roads across the country, with 227 people injured - seven seriously - and 52 detained, the Interior Ministry said.

Although most of the blockades were carried out without incident, tempers flared at times as some drivers confronted the protesters or tried to force their way through.

In the eastern Savoie region a 63-year-old woman was killed when a mother trying to take her daughter to see a doctor panicked after protesters surrounded their car, and suddenly accelerated into the crowd.

The driver, who police said was in a state of shock, was taken in for questioning.

Among the injured were a police officer in the Mediterranean city of Grasse, one in eastern Strasbourg and two in northwestern Quimper.

Some highways were totally blocked including the A63 which links France to Spain.

In Paris, several hundred protesters yelling "Macron resign!" and singing La Marseillaise massed on the Champs Elysees and the Place de la Concorde.

Riot police blocked their path, but several hundreds of people managed to get around them using side streets and get close to the Elysee Palace in the afternoon before being driven back by tear gas.